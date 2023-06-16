Watch: Man scales burning building to save dog in viral video

The key events leading to the 37 criminal charges against Trump, according to the indictment
In a heartwarming video that has been going viral on social media, a man is seen climbing a burning building to save a dog.
The man, identified as Colombian Sebastian Arias, saved a dog by scaling a burning building in Peru.
In the video below, flames can be seen engulfing the structure as the dog runs across the roof. The man, who is reportedly afraid of heights, is seen climbing on the facade of the building, grabbing onto balcony rods and reaching the roof. He then grabs the dog and throws it into a net that firefighter were holding at the bottom.
The Instagram post was made with the caption, "This hero, Colombian Sebastian Arias, scales the outside of a burning building to rescue 25 dogs trapped inside June 9 in Lima, Peru."
"Before the flames engulf the structure, the hero drops the dog down to safety, where the firemen are waiting with their safety net. Dog and hero are doing great! A total of 25 dogs were rescued that day."
Several people lauded the man for his bravery and appreciated the spirit of humanity.
