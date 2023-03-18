Watch: Leopard crosses border from Pakistan to India, residents alerted

The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm

Screengrab from a video shows a leopard crossing Pakistan-India border.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 9:59 PM

Indian authorities have warned residents of Ramgarh in Jammu and Kashmir after a leopard was seen crossing the international border from Pakistan on Saturday.

A video footage recorded by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) showed the big cat crossing the border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba.

Indian media reported that the animal crossed the border around 7pm. Local police issued an alert for the locals residing near the border.

After the video was shared on social media, people posted comments, and one of them read: "You lost your passport."

This is not the first time border crossing by animals becoming news. In December, 2011, Pakistani authorities 'arrested' a monkey that crossed border from India in Bhawalpur. Before that, Indian police detained a pigeon and kept it under armed guard after it was caught on an alleged spying mission for Pakistan.

