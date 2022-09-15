Watch: Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas' amazing performance wins America's Got Talent

Herbert “Bert” Jacobson was killed in a Japanese attack that propelled the United States into World War II
Lebanese dance crew Mayyas won the America's Got Talent finale on Wednesday night.
The crew wowed both judges and the audience with their trademark complex choreography. An elevated version of their audition, their performance featured mesmerising feathered fans that created a giant pulsating dress and light orbs that made bewitching formations.
"This is what a million-dollar act looks like," said judge Heidi Klum. "You brought your A-game everytime you came, and tonight, it was A-plus."
"This is my favourite act ever on AGT," said judge Howie Mandel. "How great for you. It's great for women, it's great for female empowerment, your culture."
Mayyas, (meaning the proud walk of a lioness, according to the crew) had wowed the judges during their audition, saying they wanted to show the world what Arab women can do.
ALSO READ:
Herbert “Bert” Jacobson was killed in a Japanese attack that propelled the United States into World War II
State department releases a cable citing an intelligence assessment of Russia’s covert efforts to support parties sympathetic to Moscow
The casket will rest in the Palace's Bow Room overnight
The king was signing a visitors’ book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast when a pen he was using leaked on his hand
Russian diplomatic sources say 24 visas approved for the foreign minister and his delegation despite a request for 56-member delegation
Nikol Pashinyan says the shelling from Azerbaijan began overnight
Police is present at the location, investigations are underway
It is one of 15 realms to count the British Monarch as head of state, although the role is largely ceremonial