Watch: Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas' amazing performance wins America's Got Talent

The group's intricate choreography featured mesmerising feathered fans that created a giant pulsating dress, light orbs that made bewitching formations

By Web Desk Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 7:43 AM Last updated: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 7:56 AM

Lebanese dance crew Mayyas won the America's Got Talent finale on Wednesday night.

The crew wowed both judges and the audience with their trademark complex choreography. An elevated version of their audition, their performance featured mesmerising feathered fans that created a giant pulsating dress and light orbs that made bewitching formations.

"This is what a million-dollar act looks like," said judge Heidi Klum. "You brought your A-game everytime you came, and tonight, it was A-plus."

"This is my favourite act ever on AGT," said judge Howie Mandel. "How great for you. It's great for women, it's great for female empowerment, your culture."

Mayyas, (meaning the proud walk of a lioness, according to the crew) had wowed the judges during their audition, saying they wanted to show the world what Arab women can do.

