Watch: Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 5:23 PM

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance on Saturday, since surgery five months ago revealed the presence of cancer, attending a military parade in central London.

Kate rode in a covered carriage with her three children before watching the "Trooping the Colour", an annual military parade near Buckingham Palace that marks the official birthday of the British monarch, King Charles.

Crowds lining the streets waved and cheered as the carriage went past, outnumbering a small group of protesters holding placards calling for an end to the monarchy.

Charles rode in a separate carriage with Queen Camilla, followed by Prince William, Charles' heir and Kate's husband, who was on horseback along with other senior members of the royal family.

Kate, wearing a pale outfit decorated with a white and navy ribbon and a broad-brimmed matching hat, watched the ceremony from a window overlooking the parade ground. She pointed out aspects of the event to her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Charles saluted passing troops from a covered dais on the parade ground itself.

Back in the carriage at the end of the parade, the princess smiled and waved at the crowds, who by this point were being drenched in driving rain.

Kate, 42, has undergone preventative chemotherapy since the cancer announcement, and while treatment is continuing, her improved health meant she was able to appear in public for the first time since last December.

In a rare personal written message on Friday, she said she was making good progress but was "not out of the woods". She said she was looking forward to attending Saturday's parade and hoped to join a few public engagements over the summer.

Kate spent two weeks in hospital in January after she underwent major abdominal surgery, and two months later she announced in a video message that tests had revealed the presence of cancer.

Before the parade, onlookers said they were looking forward to seeing the princess.