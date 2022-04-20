Watch: How a mobile phone stopped a bullet and saved Ukrainian soldier's life

Four died as they tried to flee the city of Kreminna
World1 day ago
A viral video on the internet of a Ukrainian soldier beating death by a whisker has stunned the netizens.
It all took a mobile phone to block the bullet to save the soldier's life in the war-torn country.
The viral video is among numerous instances of bravery and courage which have emerged from both sides while the war rages between Russia and Ukraine.
The Ukrainian soldier was shot at by Russian troops, but he survived, and that was all because his phone took the 7.62 mm bullet. The bullet remained stuck in the phone.
In the video, the soldier is seen talking to his fellow combatant, exultantly showing his mobile phone. He took out his damaged phone from his pocket with a bullet, saying, "smartphone saved my life".
While recording this video, gunshots were heard in the vicinity.
This clip emerges when the war between Ukraine and Russia shows no signs of an end.
ALSO READ:
Four died as they tried to flee the city of Kreminna
World1 day ago
Serbian officials allege that threatening hoax emails had been sent from either Ukraine or Poland
World1 day ago
The meeting was called by UAE, China, France, Norway and Ireland
World1 day ago
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had earlier pledged a speedier start to the country's bid to become a member of the Union
World1 day ago
A mob of factory employees tortured and burned the manager in December last year over accusations of blasphemy
World1 day ago
In early April, the Ukrainian defence ministry said the unit occupied the town outside Kyiv
World1 day ago
Swiss president says implementing sanctions doesn't mean his country has abandoned its neutrality
World1 day ago
Russia destroys four arms depots in Ukraine overnight
World2 days ago