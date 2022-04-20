Watch: How a mobile phone stopped a bullet and saved Ukrainian soldier's life

By ANI Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 11:59 AM

A viral video on the internet of a Ukrainian soldier beating death by a whisker has stunned the netizens.

It all took a mobile phone to block the bullet to save the soldier's life in the war-torn country.

The viral video is among numerous instances of bravery and courage which have emerged from both sides while the war rages between Russia and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian soldier was shot at by Russian troops, but he survived, and that was all because his phone took the 7.62 mm bullet. The bullet remained stuck in the phone.

In the video, the soldier is seen talking to his fellow combatant, exultantly showing his mobile phone. He took out his damaged phone from his pocket with a bullet, saying, "smartphone saved my life".

While recording this video, gunshots were heard in the vicinity.

This clip emerges when the war between Ukraine and Russia shows no signs of an end.

