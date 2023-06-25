Watch: Flooded river washes away car in India, woman rescued

Sudden excessive water flow in the river in in Haryana's Kharak Mangoli was caused due to rain

By Web Desk Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 7:42 PM

In a fierce incident, sudden water flow washed away a car parked near a river in India’s Haryana state. A woman who was stuck inside the car was rescued by the local people.

Videos that went viral on social media showed a white car in a flooded river.

Sudden excessive water flow in the river in in Kharak Mangoli, Panchkula, was caused due to rain. The woman, who came to Panchkula to offer prayers at a temple, parked the car near the river. She was rescued by local residents using rope and was admitted to a hospital.