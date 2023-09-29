Watch: Filipino-American Anne de Guzman sparkles in America's Got Talent

He expresses his 'profound regret for [his] error' and the pain he caused to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world
It was so close yet so far. Nonetheless, it was an amazing achievement by Anne de Guzman. The Filipino-American magician ended up being runner-up on the night in America's Got Talent.
Had the 25-year-old won, she would have made history by becoming the first Filipina-American to win the contest.
But she has already made history, becoming the first female magician to make the show's finals.
She may have lost out to Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane, but Anne looked at the bigger picture saying that being on such a platform was massive in itself.
"I don't think there is losing. I think I've already won," she was quoted as saying.
Watch the videos here:
