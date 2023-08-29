Watch: 16-foot python slithers from roof to tree in skin-crawling video

While the sight of a massive snake may have left many terrified, experts say that it is not rare to spot carpet pythons on trees

A huge python has been caught on camera slithering across the roof of a house in Queensland, Australia. The video, which has been shared widely on the internet, shows the 16-foot reptile moving from a roof to trees in broad daylight.

In the clip, uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), the massive carpet python can be seen making its way from the roof of the house to the trees in the backyard.

“How will we get him away,” a child asks before another person replies, “We won’t.”

The snake then halts for a few seconds on the tree and its head emerges from the branches causing a child to cry.

“That is feral, isn’t it?” a woman says as another adds, “They’re freaky. Aren’t they?”

Towards the end of the clip, the python is seen slowly moving to the next tree as shocked onlookers watch on.

While the sight of a massive snake in a backyard may have left many terrified, Snake Catcher Dan from the Sunshine Coast, Australia, says that it is not rare to spot carpet pythons on trees.

“Their muscles, distributed properly, holds them up. They reach out for a strong point, then they use muscle and weight to hold to themselves up before stretching out to the next spot,” Dan told Yahoo News Australia.

“It's quite common to see carpet pythons in trees, either soaking up the sun, avoiding dogs or people or hunting birds and possums. I find more pythons on the ground hunting than I do in the trees, but it's not uncommon,” he added.

Talking about the dangers that carpet pythons pose, Dan said they have “80 to 100 small teeth so a large one can absolutely cause damage if it gets a hold of you”. He said that most of the people who get bitten by such snakes are either trying to catch or kill them.

