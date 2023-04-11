War in Ukraine: Russia plans electronic call-up papers in crackdown on draft dodgers

In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Russia is poised to introduce electronic military draft papers for the first time in its history in an effort to make it harder for men to avoid being drafted as it seeks to perfect a system it has used to bolster its military forces in Ukraine.
The State Duma, the lower house of parliament, is due to consider the move — which requires a change in the law — in a session on Tuesday, though government officials say there are currently no plans to compel more men to fight in Ukraine.
Russia says it mobilised just over 300,000 men last year to help it prosecute what it calls its "special military operation", but is now focused on trying to recruit professional volunteer soldiers via an advertising campaign.
"We need to perfect and modernise the military call-up system," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular news briefing on Tuesday, in which he also recalled "problems" experienced last year with the mobilisation campaign.
The initial decision to introduce mobilisation for the first time since World War II prompted tens of thousands of draft age men to flee abroad, while some protests broke out — and were swiftly suppressed — in multiple Russian cities.
Peskov dismissed suggestions that the digitalisation plans might spark a further wave of panic and emigration among young male Russians keen to avoid having to fight in Ukraine.
"(This plan) is not connected to mobilisation," he said, repeating previous assurances that there were no plans for a second wave of mobilisation.
Under the current system, men targeted by military recruiters are sent paper summons to their registered addresses. Recruiters have sometimes struggled to confirm whether a summons has been received or not or whether they have the right address for a draftee.
Under the new proposals, summons would be sent electronically to a potential draftee's personal account on the main government portal. They would be considered delivered as soon as delivered electronically.
Once the electronic summons is received, under the legislation, citizens who fail to show up at the military enlistment office would be automatically banned from travelling abroad.
"The summons is considered received from the moment it is placed in the personal account of a person liable for military service," Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the Russian parliament's defence committee, said in comments on television.
The Kremlin last year pledged to fix "mistakes" in its initial mobilisation campaign that saw men who were ineligible for the draft due to age or medical conditions being called up to fight in Ukraine.
ALSO READ:
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Eye-witness sister-in-law alleges that accused fired unprovoked after being asked to stop the DJ from blaring loud music at an event in his house
Taiwan says its forces will 'not escalate conflicts nor cause disputes' and would respond 'appropriately' to China's drills as manoeuvres around island country go on amidst multiple airforce sorties
Spate of recruitment scams in state under its current government has brought the future of the state youth in danger, with Congress only ray of hope
German group's rescue vessel picks up 22 off the water and two bodies as flimsy vessel running illegal migrants from Tunisia to Italy sinks
Lydell Grant, who had been found innocent of murder after serving seven years of his previous sentence, now charged with shooting a motorist
The species, which arose at a time when Earth's climate was cooling, inhabited parts of northern Eurasia and North America
NYT talks to a cross section of Finns to find out what makes the Nordic country so happy