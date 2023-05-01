War in Ukraine: Defence ministry deletes tweet allegedly depicting Goddess Kali following online outrage

Ukrainian defence ministry's Twitter handle allegedly captioned a picture of smoke rising from a blast after the Hindu deity, drawing strong protests online

By PTI Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 12:16 AM

A tweet posted by Ukraine's defence ministry purportedly showing an image of the Hindu Goddess Kali over a blast fume triggered online outrage following which the post was deleted.

The Twitter handle @DefenceU posted the image with the caption "Work of Art", triggering angry reactions from many Indian Twitter users who accused the Ukrainian defence ministry of insensitivity and hurting the sentiments of Indians. Some Indian Twitter users even sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention.

"Please take note of this defamatory post that shows Maa Kali in a bad light, @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," tweeted one user.

Following online outrage, the tweet was deleted by Ukraine's defence ministry.

