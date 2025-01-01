Waiting for New Year: It's still 2024 in these countries, cities

With time zones spanning the globe, 2025 arrived at different times in various countries, creating a staggered celebration around the world
As the UAE celebrated the New Year in all its glory with stunning fireworks, drone shows and entertainment across the country, there are still countries around the globe that are yet to ring in 2025.
Here’s a look at some cities and countries where people are still counting down to the arrival of 2025:
Qatar follows Arabia Standard Time (AST), which is UTC+3. This means Qatar is just one hour behind the UAE and will celebrate the arrival of 2025 shortly after the UAE has marked the occasion.
Russia spans 12 time zones, with Moscow celebrating the New Year one hour after the UAE. The city of Kaliningrad will follow suit shortly after.
Meanwhile, other regions such as Irkutsk and Yakutsk, located in Russia's far east, have already welcomed the New Year hours earlier due to the country’s vast time zone differences.
Similarly, all areas in Turkey observe the same time zone, which is UTC+3 (GMT+3). This places Turkey one hour behind the UAE. As a result, Turkey will celebrate the New Year one hour after the UAE has welcomed 2025.
Meanwhile, Egypt, operating on UTC +2 or Egypt Standard Time GMT+2, is two hours behind the UAE. This time zone aligns with Central European Time, South African Standard Time, and others across the region. It will celebrate 2 hours after UAE.
France, operating on GMT+1, is three hours behind the UAE, meaning it will celebrate the New Year three hours after the UAE.
Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France on January 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Germany, on GMT+1, is three hours behind the UAE. This means that Germany will celebrate the New Year three hours after the UAE.
Serbia is also on GMT+1 and is three hours behind the UAE. As such, it will welcome 2025 three hours later than the UAE.
Fireworks explode over the Belgrade Waterfront project during the New Year celebrations in Belgrade, Serbia on January 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters
The UK will welcome the New Year four hours after the UAE, as it follows the UTC+1 time zone during the winter months of the year when the country shifts to the daylight savings programme.
Not only will Canada be celebrating few hours after the UAE, but some cities within the Northern American country itself will be welcoming the New Year at different times.
Newfoundland, which follows GMT-3:30, will be celebrating the New Year seven hours and thirty minutes after the UAE. Places like Regina (GMT-6), Edmonton (GMT-7) and Vancouver (GMT-8) will be the last to enter the New Year as they fall in different itme zones.
The US operates on two time zones - the Eastern Standard Time zone (New York, Washington DC), and the Central Standard Time zone (Chicago).
Washington, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix and Los Angeles will be some of the first places to ring in the New Year, which will start nine hours after the UAE celebrates the festive occasion.
Anchorage, a city in Alaska, and Honolulu, a city in Hawaii, will be some of the last places in the country to enter the 2025.
Mexico also operates with two different time zones in the country and is 10 hours behind the UAE.
Mexico City will be celebrating the occasion first with places like La Paz and Tijuana coming after.
