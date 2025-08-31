Voices for Gaza: 6 celebrities who have spoken out against humanitarian crimes

As the world witnesses the genocide in Gaza, streamed on our social media feeds, people are taking action by sharing posts, donating, and speaking out against the devastation in the Strip.

While individual efforts make a difference, the impact is amplified when those with a big platform and a reach of millions raise their voice for Palestinians. As the Gaza war nears 2 years, here are six celebrities who have so far stood in support of the population devastated by Israeli airstrikes.

1. Liam Cunningham

The Irish actor, known for playing Davos Seaworth in Game of Thrones, has long been vocal about his support for Gaza — but his support does not stop at words. He is one of several activists sailing with Global Sumud Flotilla, due to depart from Barcelona, in an attempt to let in much-needed aid.

Before they set sail, Liam honoured Palestinian child Fatima, who he said was making arrangements for her own funeral, pointing to the horror of a child planning what's next in case of her death.

2. Greta Thunberg

Known for her climate activism, 22-year-old Greta has long been a humanitarian advocating for the rights of Palestinians. Along with Liam, she is setting sail with Global Sumud Flotilla to "end the genocide, and hold war criminals to account."

Perhaps one of the most vocal celebrities, this is not Greta's first time on an aid ship. In June, the Swedish activist tried to break Israel's longstanding naval blockade of Gaza, but Israeli forces seized the ship, and deported her, along with the others on board.

3. Mo Salah

After Israeli gunfire killed Suleiman al-Obeid, a former Palestine national team player, who was also known as 'Palestinian Pelé', the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) mourned him, saying: "Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the 'Palestinian Pelé'".

Liverpool forward and Egyptian national team superstar Mohamed Salah reposted the tweet, adding a sarcastic comment that was widely praised by his Arab fans. Salah asked the governing body for football in Europe: "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?"

The comment showed his support for the slain Palestinian player, with Salah implying that the perpetrators of his death should be held accountable.

4. Shawn Mendes

Perhaps the most recent addition to the list is the Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, who said "what's been happening in Gaza has been absolutely breaking my heart". At a recent concert, the Canadian singer said he "wasn't able to talk about it earlier," and felt that the show was the right place to do so.

He added: "I feel like it's our responsibility to stop these cycles of pain, and to choose love." After the reel was shared on social media, some have welcomed his words, although several have criticised him for not explicitly mentioning his support for Palestinians. Some commented that he said "absolutely nothing," and that Mendes was merely acting out a rehearsed PR stunt.

5. Huda Kattan

Hailing from Palestine, the CEO and founder of Huda Beauty has repeatedly called attention to the plight of shattered families in Gaza, and called on the international community to stand against the Israeli government's actions against the people of Gaza.

The beauty mogul frequently announces donation campaigns, including the recent statement that 100 per cent of sales from Huda Beauty's recent Kalamantina collaboration would go to Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), in support of life-saving medical work in Gaza.

Other than donations, Huda is also very vocal on social media, and in August, a TikTok video criticising Israel sparked backlash, including calls for Sephora to remove her products.

After the video went viral, Huda took to TikTok once again, to express her anguish of seeing suffering children in Gaza starve and clarify that her words were twisted and taken out of context.

After the video went viral, Huda took to TikTok once again, to express her anguish of seeing suffering children in Gaza starve and clarify that her words were twisted and taken out of context.

6. Mark Ruffalo

The American actor, best known for his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been consistently clear that "genocide is not a grey area."

After famine was officially declared in Gaza, Mark took to Instagram to remind the community that it is not "just a tragedy but a crime against humanity."

He stressed that the forced starvation was man-made; not a natural disaster but "the result of deliberate choices made by those in power." Mark called upon world leaders to "do something" and called on individuals to raise their voices and "demand an end to the destruction, demand life".