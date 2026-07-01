Visa rule changes 2026: UAE eases entry; higher fees, tighter rules in US, Europe, Asia

Governments across the world and major travel destinations have been implementing a wave of visa rule changes in 2026. Some of these moves have been fuelled by anti-immigrant sentiments, while others aim to reshape the tourism sector, labour industries, and student entry worldwide.

From higher visa fees in the US to simplified travel procedures in the UAE and new health entry requirements across parts of Asia, countries are updating how travellers move across borders, with a growing emphasis on digital processes.

US pilots fast-track visas

In June 2026, the US launched a pilot programme offering expedited services to foreigners seeking business or tourist visas for an additional $750, on top of the initial $185 fee. This is aimed at reducing long processing delays for applicants.

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The pilot programme will run from July 1 to December 31 and will allow visa applicants to schedule an interview appointment within 10 days of payment at select US embassies and consulates.

The Trump administration has cracked down on most forms of migration for foreigners — demanding that bonds of up to $15,000 be paid for visa processing in some, mainly African, countries and requiring years of personal history, including social media accounts, to be vetted.

UAE updates visa-on-arrival rule

The UAE has broadened the entry visa eligibility criteria for nationals of select countries. The expanded eligibility applies to both 14-day and 60-day visa categories, for a more flexible entry and easier travel for tourists.

Under the updated criteria, nationals of six new countries have been added to the eligible list. These include Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa. Previously, only Indian nationals were eligible for this visa.

The amendments also expand the list of qualifying countries of residence. The new additions are Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. These join the previously approved countries: the US, EU Member States, and the UK.

Residency visa rules for property investors in Dubai have been revised, with authorities introducing updated conditions for granting the two-year property-linked residency permit. The new regulations change investor eligibility criteria by removing the minimum property value requirement for sole owners and relaxing conditions for jointly owned properties.

Kuwait's 15-year residency permits

Kuwait announced a new long-term residency plan on June 15 that would allow eligible foreign investors and their family members to obtain residency permits for up to 15 years.

Under the new visa rule, residency permits of up to 15 years will be available to qualified foreign investors, their immediate family members, accredited senior executives and approved partners associated with investment entities operating in Kuwait.

The new visa plan is part of efforts by Kuwait to position the country as a leading regional destination for foreign investment.

India's visa rule for foreigners

India has introduced key changes to immigration rules, aimed at easing compliance while enhancing procedural clarity. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified the Immigration and Foreigners (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing key changes to registration timelines, emergency provisions, and a streamlined digital appeals mechanism.

One notable change concerns registration requirements for foreigners staying in India. Under the revised rules, foreign individuals who wish to stay longer can complete their registration any time before 180 days from their arrival. This replaces the earlier rule requiring registration within 14 days after the 180-day period.

Japan increases visa fees after decades

Travellers who require a visa to enter Japan will pay up to five times more from July 1, after Tokyo raised visa fees for the first time since 1978, citing rising costs and exchange-rate fluctuations amid a tourism boom.

The application fee for a single-entry visa will climb to 15,000 Japanese yen ($93) from 3,000 yen, while multiple-entry visas will cost 30,000 yen, up from 6,000 yen.

Japan has also introduced new rules for business manager visas. Business manager visa holders have a three-year grace period to meet the new conditions, including a capital requirement of 30 million yen ($185,000).

Vietnam's pre-arrival health declaration

Foreign travellers entering, leaving, or transiting through Vietnam will be required to submit a health declaration before travel from July 1, 2026, under new government regulations aimed at monitoring infectious disease risks.

The expanded requirement will apply to all travellers entering, departing from, or transiting through Vietnam. Individuals will need to complete a health declaration within seven days before their travel date.

From July 1, two new Vietnam visa categories, the UĐ1 and UĐ2 visas, will be available to a specific group of foreign professionals and their families. They are not tourist visas but a long-term residency plan for skilled foreign workers.

China extends visa-free access

China has extended its visa-free entry policy for citizens of more than 40 countries, including major European nations, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, as well as Gulf countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia — until December 31, 2026. Under the scheme, eligible travellers can visit China for up to 30 days for tourism, business, family visits, exchanges or transit without obtaining a visa in advance.

Citizens of the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom are not included in this visa-free scheme and must still apply for a visa.

Australia raises skilled migration threshold

Australia has increased minimum salary requirements for skilled worker visas, making it more difficult for some applicants to qualify under existing migration pathways.

The Core Skills Income Threshold will increase from AU$76,515 to AU$79,499. The Specialist Skills Income Threshold will increase from AU$141,210 to AU$146,717. Impacted skilled visa categories include the Skills in Demand (subclass 482) Visa and Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) Visa.

Only nominations lodged on or after July 1 will be impacted by the new thresholds. These changes do not apply to existing visa holders or nominations lodged before July 1.

UK tightens multiple visa rules

The UK has introduced a series of immigration reforms affecting visitor, student and skilled worker visa routes as part of its broader plan to tighten migration controls.

Changes include stricter compliance requirements for universities sponsoring international students, proposals to shorten the Graduate Route post-study work visa from two years to 18 months, and higher English-language requirements for some visa categories.

For skilled workers, sponsorship rules have been tightened with stricter salary compliance checks. Some lower-skilled occupations may face reduced eligibility for overseas recruitment. Visitor visa rules have also been updated for certain nationalities. Some travellers now must obtain a visa in advance instead of using the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system.

Schengen digital entry and exit systems

The Schengen region's new Entry/Exit System (EES) was rolled out in October 2025 and became fully operational on April 10, 2026, replacing passport stamps with digital records and biometric verification at border crossings.

The system replaced manual passport stamping for non-EU travellers with a digital system that records entry and exit data and uses biometric verification such as facial images and fingerprints.

Across Europe, Schengen countries continue to roll out digital border management systems to make travel more secure and efficient. It automatically records entry and exit dates, helps detect overstays, and enables wider use of automated border gates and self-service checks, reducing waiting times at border crossings.