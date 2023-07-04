Viral video: Birthday cake that looks like Instagram chat window amuses netizens

In a clip uploaded on Instagram, a man first shows a chat with his friend where he wishes him happy birthday and then zooms into the special cake after it is baked

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 8:21 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 8:26 PM

Birthdays are special and the celebration seems incomplete without a cake. And this man made a special cake for one of his friends. Guess what? It resembled the interface of Instagram’s direct messenger.

In a clip uploaded on Instagram, the man first shows a chat with his friend where he wishes him happy birthday and shares the idea of baking the cake. “I am making you a cake,” the man says before adding that the cake “is going to look exactly like this!”

The person then proceeds to prepare the cake before the candles are blown and the cake cutting takes place. As a slice is cut, the cake’s layers turn out to look like the Instagram chat. It also features a red dot resembling the heart icon on the DM.

“Made a cake for my friend to celebrate his birthday and our friendship we made over Instagram DM,” the caption read.

The video has collected more than 20 million views on the platform. “I was expecting a cake with ‘This’ written all over it,” a user said.

Another wrote, “I think it is the only slice that is like that. After he lifted the slice there is no similar pattern in the cake”.

“I had some expectations, but this is not what I expected. Amazing. As always,” a comment read.

Pointing at the red dot, a person said, “That little red dot for the liked message in cake.”

Another commented, “This guy took "Never let them know your next move" to the next level.”

If you think this Instagram DM-inspired cake was fascinating then there you will definitely be amazed to learn about the dal chawal sushi. Yes, the dish is a fusion of Indian and Japanese cuisines, and has been doing rounds on the internet. A video shows how Indian comfort food is turned into a Japanese delicacy.

