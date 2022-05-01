Video: Ukraine president meets US House Speaker Pelosi in Kyiv

By Reuters Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 10:35 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said he had held a meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv and shared a video of her visit.

"We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom ... Your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," Pelosi said in a video shared by Zelenskiy on Twitter.

