Video: Stargazers witness dazzling, rare solar eclipse in Australia

Decision not influenced by Twitter's new policy, rolled out in North America so far, of labelling public broadcasters as government funded, says Sweden's largest radio company
Professional astronomers and amateur cosmologists flocked to a remote part of Western Australia Thursday to witness a total solar eclipse, with the moon blocking out the sun for 58 seconds.
Stargazers in Exmouth, on Australia's northwest tip, parked their caravans, pitched telescopes and donned protective glasses to watch the moon seemingly creep across the sun's surface before the totality.
"Many people become addicted to that minute or so of eerie otherworldliness" John Lattanzio of the Astronomical Society of Australia said. "They become 'eclipse chasers' and they travel all over the world for repeat experiences."
The totality occurred at 11:29:48 local time -- bringing darkness and a spectral calm, according to witnesses. Less than a minute later, the dusty outback was again bathed in light.
While fun and perhaps moving for spectators, the eclipse gave scientists a chance to observe the sun's corona, which is usually obscured by its bright rays.
Witnessing a similar eclipse once helped Albert Einstein hypothesise that light can bend. This time round residents in West Papua and East Timor will also be able to witness the totality.
A continent away in Sydney, the eclipse was only partial, with less than 20 percent of the sun blocked by the moon. But the city's residents can take some solace.
On July 22, 2028, its five million residents will experience their own total solar eclipse -- one of five scheduled to occur over Australia in the next 15 years.
ALSO READ:
Decision not influenced by Twitter's new policy, rolled out in North America so far, of labelling public broadcasters as government funded, says Sweden's largest radio company
Russian minister of digital affairs says there are no plans to shut down free online encyclopaedia, which was fined by a Moscow court for not removing what it deemed as dangerous content
Rise in both passenger and freight revenue enabled state-run company to post 25% higher revenues, while investments into electrification and track and train modernisation increased exponentially
Published in 'EClinicalMedicine', findings suggest smell loss in people suffering side effects of long Covid is clinically reversible by retraining the brain to recover communication between orbitofrontal and pre-frontal cortex
Safety inspection of amusement park's rides, hitherto handled internally by Disney, to be handed over to Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Some researchers question whether AI can be truly intelligent without a body to interact with and learn from the physical world
If you’re not using your diaphragm efficiently, you’re not getting the most out of your workout, experts say
Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah to rule Iran before the 1979 revolution, says he will be delivering 'a message of friendship from the Iranian people'; Israeli intelligence minister praises 'brave decision'