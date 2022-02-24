Video: Explosions in Ukraine capital Kyiv, other cities

The US president says he plans to speak to the American people after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders
World2 hours ago
Explosions rang out before dawn Thursday in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and several cities near the frontline and along the country’s coast, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation.
AFP correspondents also heard blasts in the Black Sea port city of Odessa, with police and ambulance sirens heard across the Ukrainian capital city.
Explosions also rang out in Kharkiv, a large city 35 kilometres (20 miles) south of the Russian border.
Four loud blasts rang out in Kramatorsk, a frontline city that serves as the Ukrainian government’s effective capital for the eastern war zone, and more were heard in the eastern port city of Mariupol, AFP reporters said.
ALSO READ:
Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian planes, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that his country was facing a “full-scale invasion”’
The US president says he plans to speak to the American people after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders
World2 hours ago
Putin vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered defying Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war
World3 hours ago
The Kremlin said insurgents had asked for military assistance to help fend off Ukrainian 'aggression'
World3 hours ago
The increase will raise pay for about 6.2 million workers
World16 hours ago
One report confirms that the flag was no longer flying over the embassy building in Kyiv
World17 hours ago
The camouflage-wearing assailant entered a store carrying a firearm
World18 hours ago
He said that the emergency state would last 30 days and could be extended for another 30 days.
World20 hours ago
One of Europe's worst security crises was unfolding after Russian president recognised two areas of eastern Ukraine as independent.
World20 hours ago