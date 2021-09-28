Video: Car loses control, whizzes across eight lanes without hitting anyone
The two passengers of the pick-up truck were admitted to a nearby hospital.
Australian police captured dramatic footage of a white pick-up truck speeding unscathed across eight lanes of traffic in a once-in-a-lifetime incident.
Though a mere five seconds, the riveting video from last week shows a Toyota Hilux truck in Australia's Northern Territories drive over a sandy median, narrowly avoid a collision with another car in three lanes of moving vehicles, thread through two lanes of stationary cars, bounce across two empty lanes, entering a side lane, and then hurtle toward a line of storefronts.
The driver of the utility vehicle, or ute as the vehicle is commonly known in Australia, was heading towards the city of Darwin when she allegedly lost control, failed to negotiate a turn, and crashed into a business, according to the police in a post on social media.
The two passengers, a female driver and a young child, were taken to Royal Darwin Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the post said.
"It is incredibly lucky no one else was injured in this incident," said superintendent Daniel Shean of the Northern Territory Police, reminding people to always drive with due care and attention.
Social media users said they found the video mesmerising, with many pointing out how lucky the driver and those in the other cars were.
"Viewing the video 10th time #Designated survivor," said one commenter. "Hope the shop owner is okay as well."
-
