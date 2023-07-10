Video: 1 person dies in airport tarmac fire; passengers quickly deplaned

Due to the blaze, thick smoke entered the aircraft cabin, and the fuselage and at least one door suffered damage from the intense heat

By Web Desk Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 7:48 PM

Large plumes of dark smoke were seen billowing into the air after a major blaze occurred on the tarmac in Montreal, Canada. Firefighters immediately rushed to control the incident on Sunday afternoon at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport.

A baggage worker was seriously injured and later succumbed to injuries. Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) said the employee worked for Equans, an international technical services company. The cabin crew responded quickly and deplaned the remaining passengers from the aircraft.

A water truck positioned beneath the aeroplane caught fire. Authorities swiftly got into action and brought the fire under control in less than thirty minutes.

The Air Canada Boeing 777-300 got damaged in the fire. Due to the blaze, thick smoke entered the aircraft cabin. The fuselage and at least one door suffered damage from the intense heat. The Boeing 777 arrived from Geneva, Switzerland and was being serviced for the next flight.

The aircraft is off-line for maintenance inspection, and an investigation has been opened into the incident. An airport spokesperson told CTV news that the fire began in the vehicle's engine, and no flights were delayed due to the incident.

ALSO READ: