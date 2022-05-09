UAE

Victory Day parade: Russian forces defending Motherland from ‘unacceptable threat’, says Putin

Opens annual parade marking victory over Nazi Germany in World War II

AP file
AP file

By AFP

Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 12:24 PM

President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Russian forces in Ukraine were defending the Motherland from an “absolutely unacceptable threat,” as he opened the annual parade marking victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Putin told thousands of troops gathered in Moscow’s Red Square that Russian forces in Ukraine were continuing the battle against Nazism, but that it was important “to do everything so that the horror of a global war does not happen again.”

