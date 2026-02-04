Thousands of Venezuelans march to demand Maduro's release

Thousands of backers of Venezuela's former leader Nicolas Maduro, who was ousted in a deadly US military operation, marched in Caracas on Tuesday to demand his freedom.

"Venezuela needs Nicolas," chanted the crowd, a month to the day since he was spectacularly toppled and whisked away to stand trial on drug charges in New York.

Interim president Delcy Rodriguez has been walking a tightrope since then — trying to hold on to support from Washington but also from Maduro acolytes in her government and the Venezuelan people.

Several demonstrators, many of them public sector workers, held photos of Maduro and of his wife, Cilia Flores, who was also seized in the US raid.

The march, called by the government, stretched for several hundred meters, accompanied by trucks blaring music.

"These people are not American," said Maduro's son, Nicolas "Nicolasito" Maduro Guerra, a deputy in Venezuela's National Assembly. "We have achieved a profound anti-imperialist consciousness."

Many protesters waved Venezuelan flags and were dressed in the red colors of the ruling "Chavista"