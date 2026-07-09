The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 3,811, according to figures released by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on Wednesday.

The latest tally puts the number of injured in the June 24 quakes at 16,740, and the number of homeless at 17,907.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez renewed calls for international sanctions on Venezuela to be lifted to assist the earthquake recovery, saying the country had enough overseas assets to help finance reconstruction if blocked accounts were released.

"Venezuela has resources blocked around the world that could address this process of reconstruction," the president said on state television channel VTV, adding that funds were also needed for employment and education programs.

The US, the European Union and other countries imposed successively more stringent sanctions on Venezuela in the last two decades over allegations that the government engaged in anti-democratic activity and that the country is a haven for drug trafficking.

Many of the measures remain in place. But after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro early this year, Washington provided targeted relief to the country's oil sector.

After the earthquakes, the US authorised for four months transactions related to earthquake relief that would have been banned by sanctions.

Delcy Rodriguez said she had sent a letter to King Charles requesting the release of Venezuelan gold held at the Bank of England. She also said she had spoken with the head of the International Monetary Fund about releasing funds.

The Bank of England has refused to release some 31 tons of Venezuelan gold held in its vaults. The bullion has been the subject of a long-running legal battle in British courts.