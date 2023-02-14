Valentine's Day 2023: Mad at your ex? Zoo offers chance to name cockroach after former partner

The zoo also offers a $150 upgrade in which they would create a video of the cockroach, rodent, or veggie being fed to an animal

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 12:00 PM

San Antonio Zoo in the United States is hosting a fundraiser allowing people to name a cockroach, rodent or veggie after their "not-so-special someone".

The cockroach, rodent or veggie will then be fed to an animal at the zoo, in a creative Valentine's Day fundraiser.

The zoo has asked interested customers to make a donation of $5, $10, or $25 in exchange for the same.

The campaign, called Cry Me a Cockroach', will send the donor a digital downloadable Valentine's Day card which will show their support towards the campaign.

People can also choose to send their "not-so-special someone" a Valentine's Day card informing them they were named after a cockroach, rodent, or veggie and fed to an animal at San Antonio Zoo.

The zoo also offers a $150 upgrade in which they would create a personalised video message of the cockroach, rodent, or veggie being fed to one of their animals for the donor to send to their "not-so-special someone".

The money collected in the fundraiser will be going towards their mission of securing a future for wildlife.