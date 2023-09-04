US woman sets Guinness World Record for longest mullet

Tami Manis last cut the back of her hair on February 9, 1990

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 7:25 PM

A US woman has earned a world record for the longest competitive mullet (female).

Tami Manis, 58, from Tennessee, works as a public health nurse in Knoxville city.

According to the official statement released by the Guinness World Records, Manis “sports a mullet measuring an astonishing 172.72 cm (5 ft 8 in)”.

Manis last cut the back of her hair on February 9, 1990, the statement added. As per Mani, February 9 is the birthday of her mullet.

In conversation with the record keeper, Manis revealed that she first began growing her tresses in the 80s when she saw a music video, Voices Carry, by American new wave band ‘Til Tuesday.

“The girl had a rattail and I really wanted one of those. I went to get my haircut at a barber shop and the guy really said that’s not my hairstyle and not good on me, but I was like ‘Well, this is what I want,'” she was quoted as saying.

After cutting her hair in November 1989, Manis regretted it immediately. This was the moment she had decided to grow them. “I have been blessed that my hair grows and now it’s the world’s longest mullet and I’m very happy with it.”

Manis added that a lot of people remember her because of her hairstyle. “I’ve had people recognise me from 20 years ago because I’ve kept the same hairstyle,” she said.

Manis also spoke about her hair care regime. “I also do a conditioner which has Argan oil in it. Before I get re-braided, I use a leave-in conditioner to help it be more manageable to braid.”

Manis added that her friends help braid it once a week.

