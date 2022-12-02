US whistleblower Snowden gets a Russian passport

Finance ministry says the government has shared fiscal data, including for floods and related expenditures, with the IMF
Former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who exposed the scale of secret surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA), has sworn an oath of allegiance to Russia and received a Russian passport, TASS reported on Friday.
"Yes, he got [a passport], he took the oath," Anatoly Kucherena, Snowden's lawyer, told the state news agency TASS.
Snowden, 39, did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment on the report.
President Vladimir Putin in September granted Russian citizenship to Snowden, who fled the United States after leaking secret files that revealed the extensive eavesdropping activities of the United States and its allies.
Defenders of Snowden hail him as a modern day dissident for exposing the extent of US spying. Opponents say he is a traitor who endangered lives by exposing the secret methods that Western spies use to listen in on hostile states and militants.
He had appointed himself minister for finance, home affairs, treasury, resources, agriculture and environment, without telling the public or existing ministers
Imran Khan says shocked over Azam Khan Swati’s arrest, asks Pakistanis to raise their voices against 'state fascism'
The world of embalming increasingly loses its sway over everything after life
Rajwinder Singh was arrested three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar reward
While pythons are not venomous, Beau is being treated to prevent the bite from becoming infected
A record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021 due to hurdles created by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a joint report
British paralympic sprinter John McFall to work with engineers to understand what changes in hardware are needed for spaceflight