US welcomes completion of Russian-led mission in Kazakhstan

Forces from the Moscow-led CSTO will begin withdrawing from the country in two days' time: Kazakh president

AP

By Reuters Published: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 7:32 AM

The US State Department on Tuesday welcomed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's announcement that Russian-led forces had completed their mission in the country following serious unrest.

Tokayev said that forces from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) will begin withdrawing from the country in two days' time after stabilising the Central Asian nation.

ALSO READ:

"Until that process is completed, until the CSTO peacekeeping forces are withdrawn, we will continue to call upon all collective security treaty organization, collective peace-keeping forces to respect international human rights and to uphold their commitment to promptly depart Kazakhstan as the government of Kazakhstan has requested," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.