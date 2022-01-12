UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

US welcomes completion of Russian-led mission in Kazakhstan

Forces from the Moscow-led CSTO will begin withdrawing from the country in two days' time: Kazakh president

AP
AP

By Reuters

Published: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 7:32 AM

The US State Department on Tuesday welcomed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's announcement that Russian-led forces had completed their mission in the country following serious unrest.

Tokayev said that forces from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) will begin withdrawing from the country in two days' time after stabilising the Central Asian nation.

ALSO READ:

"Until that process is completed, until the CSTO peacekeeping forces are withdrawn, we will continue to call upon all collective security treaty organization, collective peace-keeping forces to respect international human rights and to uphold their commitment to promptly depart Kazakhstan as the government of Kazakhstan has requested," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.


More news from World