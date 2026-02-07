US wants Ukraine, Russia to end war by June, Zelenskyy says

The United States has proposed for the first time that the two negotiating teams meet in the United States, probably in Miami, in a week's time, Zelenskyy reveals

  PUBLISHED: Sat 7 Feb 2026, 1:46 PM
The United States wants Ukraine and Russia to end their war by June and has offered to host talks between the two sides next week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The United States has proposed for the first time that the two negotiating teams — Ukraine and Russia — meet in the United States, probably in Miami, in a week's time," Zelenskyy said in remarks embargoed until early Saturday.

"They say that they want to do everything by June," he added.

