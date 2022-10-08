US: Uvalde school district suspends entire police force after mass shooting

The shocking May attack had killed 19 children and two teachers

In this photo from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, authorities stage in a hallway as they respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Sat 8 Oct 2022

Uvalde school officials on Friday (local time) suspended all of the district police department's activities, after May's attack that killed 19 children and two teachers.

"The District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time. Officers currently employed will fill other roles in the district," the district said in a statement, reported CNN.

"The District has requested the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide additional troopers for campus and extra-curricular activities," the district said.

"We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition," it added, CNN reported.

The shooting incident that took place in the city of Uvalde has led to a nationwide outcry over gun laws in the United States. Several sports personalities, actors, writers, and celebrities have spoken about the incident.

Over half of Americans supported making gun violence laws more strict, The Hill reported citing a poll conducted between the mass shootings that took place this month in New York and Texas.

According to the American publication, 54 per cent of those surveyed in a CBS News-YouGov poll out Wednesday said they would like to see stricter laws regulating the sale of guns.

A total of 30 per cent said they wanted gun laws to remain the same, and 16 per cent said they wanted gun laws to be less strict, the report added.

Launching an attack against Democrats for not backing measures to increase security in schools, former US President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to be defending prominent gun-rights lobbying group National Rifle Association (NRA) amid growing calls for gun reforms.

Protestors had gathered in Washington DC as well in cities across the country to demonstrate against gun violence, reported local media.

In response to the mass shooting in Uvalde at Robb Elementary School, a bipartisan group of 20 senators led by Sens Chris Murphy (Democrat - Connecticut) and John Cornyn (Republican -Texas) in June (local time) announced they have agreed to "a common-sense proposal" to curb gun violence.

US President Joe Biden applauded the deal, which he said "would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades," and pledged to sign it.

With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden had said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

