US: Trump wins Republican meeting’s 2024 presidential straw poll

The move comes as officials in Washington prepare for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions
World5 hours ago
Some 59% of attendees at the CPAC conservative conference in Florida want former Republican President Donald Trump to be the party’s 2024 presidential candidate, according to a straw poll released on Sunday.
Underscoring the unparalleled sway Trump enjoys over the Republican base, his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, garnered 28% of votes at the Conservative Political Action Conference gathering in Orlando.
CPAC tends to draw from the more conservative wing of the Republican Party, and its polls are not necessarily a reliable predictor of the eventual nominee. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, for instance, beat out rivals in its 2016 straw poll but Trump ended up clinching the nomination.
Last year in Orlando, Trump reportedly garnered 55% of votes, more than twice as many as DeSantis, who was also a featured speaker. Trump then reportedly received 70% of votes at CPAC’s summer gathering in Dallas last July.
Trump has yet to say whether he will run in 2024, although he has heavily hinted that he will and is already an important political force ahead of November’s congressional elections.
Still, he is facing multiple legal investigations that could complicate a potential presidential run.
ALSO READ:
In a straw poll question that omitted Trump, DeSantis garnered 61% of votes.
Many CPAC attendees said DeSantis, a 43-year old former lawyer with three young children and a wife who has been battling breast cancer, could easily wait and run for president in 2028.
“DeSantis, we’d like to keep him as governor here. I want Trump to run and win,” said CPAC attendee Tom Freeman, 66, who works at a retail company in Florida.
The move comes as officials in Washington prepare for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions
World5 hours ago
The meeting news came shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert
World5 hours ago
The UK, US, European Commission and Canada announced more sanctions on Russia, including curbs on ‘golden passports’ for Russian individuals.
World5 hours ago
The alert means Putin has ordered Russia’s nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch
World6 hours ago
Some Indian citizens who managed to cross into Poland have been denied a place to stay in shelters
World6 hours ago
Russia wants to hold talks with Kyiv authorities in Belarus, which has allowed Russian troops passage to attack Ukraine
World7 hours ago
It's not clear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the offer
World7 hours ago
Each side blamed the other for Thursday’s clashes at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing
World7 hours ago