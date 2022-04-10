US: Trump suggests he may run in next presidential election

Russian forces’ suspected killing of civilians in the city has been broadly condemned
World1 day ago
Former US President Donald Trump said he might run for president again, although there have not been any official announcements in that regard yet.
"The truth is I ran twice, I won twice, I did much better the second time than I did the first. And now, we may have to do it again. Is there anybody here who would like to see me run again?" Trump asked his supporters at the Saturday rally in Selma, North Carolina.
Trump accused the administration of US President Joe Biden of "one disgraceful surrender after another" and reiterated that Russia would not have launched its special military operation in Ukraine under his administration. Trump also pointed out that the US has the strongest nuclear capabilities.
At the end of March, Trump told Fox Business that if he were still president, he would threaten Russia with nuclear submarines.
ALSO READ:
Poll data reported by The Hill earlier this month showed that Trump was ahead of both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical presidential campaign matchups for 2024.
Russian forces’ suspected killing of civilians in the city has been broadly condemned
World1 day ago
'It's a huge tragedy for us,' said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
World2 days ago
Taiwanese authorities said they received distress signals from the 322-ton vessel
World2 days ago
Britain will also provide more helmets, night-vision equipment and body armour, Johnson added at the news conference
World2 days ago
Budapest prepared to pay Russia in rubles for gas imports
World2 days ago
Russia is the second country to have its membership rights stripped at the Council
World2 days ago
Supreme Court will issue a decision in the high-profile case today
World2 days ago
It said that Hungary had been reluctant to acknowledge 'Russia’s undeniable responsibility' for 'atrocities'
World2 days ago