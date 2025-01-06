US to ease Syria aid restrictions while keeping sanctions in place, sources say

Forces loyal to the new Syrian government gather in the town of Busra in Syria's southern Daraa province on January 5, 2025. — AFP

The US is set to announce an easing of restrictions on providing humanitarian aid and other basic services such as electricity to Syria while maintaining its strict sanctions regime, people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The decision by the outgoing Biden administration will send a signal of goodwill to Syria's new Islamist rulers.

It aims to pave the way for improving living conditions in the war-ravaged country while keeping US leverage in place.

A spokesperson for the US Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US officials have met several times with members of the ruling administration, led by former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), since a lightning rebel offensive brought a sudden end to decades of Assad family rule on December 8. HTS, the faction that led the advance, has renounced its ties wih Al Qaeda and fought against the group but the US continues to designate HTS as a terrorist entity. Washington wants to see HTS cooperate on priorities such as counterterrorism and forming a government inclusive of all Syrians.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration approved the easing of aid restrictions over the weekend, saying the move authorises the Treasury Department to issue waivers to aid groups and companies providing essentials such as water, electricity and other humanitarian supplies.