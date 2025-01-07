US temporarily eases some Syria sanctions

Workers prepare bread for customers at a bakery in Damascus, Syria, on January 6, 2025. — Reuters

The United States announced on Monday that it was providing additional sanctions relief on some activities in Syria for the next six months to ease access to basic services following the fall of strongman Bashar Al Assad.

The US Treasury said it had issued a new general license to expand the allowed activities and transactions with Syria while Washington continues to monitor developments under the Islamist-led rebels who overthrew Assad last month.

The move was made "to help ensure that sanctions do not impede essential services and continuity of governance functions across Syria, including the provision of electricity, energy, water, and sanitation," the Treasury said in a statement.

Monday's actions build on existing authorisations that support the work of international organisations, non-governmental organisations, and humanitarian and "stabilisation efforts" in the region, it said.

"The end of Bashar Al Assad's brutal and repressive rule, backed by Russia and Iran, provides a unique opportunity for Syria and its people to rebuild," said deputy Treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo.

"During this period of transition, Treasury will continue to support humanitarian assistance and responsible governance in Syria," he added.

The transitional government in Damascus has been lobbying to have sanctions lifted. But the international community has been hesitant to roll back restrictions, and many countries — including the United States — have said they are waiting to see how the new authorities exercise their power before doing so. The Treasury Department emphasised that it had not unblocked any property or other interests of people or entities currently on its sanctions blacklist. This includes Assad and his supporters, the Syrian central bank and Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, a former Al Qaeda offshoot that played a key role in toppling the former government.

It also does not authorize "any financial transfers to any blocked person other than for the purpose of effecting certain authorised payments to governing institutions or associated service providers in Syria," the Treasury said.