US targets Hamas backers with fresh sanctions on attack anniversary

The United States Department of the Treasury in Washington, DC. Photo: Reuters file

The United States imposed fresh sanctions Monday on individuals and a "sham charity" it said were international financial supporters of Hamas, among others, on the anniversary of the group's bloody attack on Israel.

On October 7 last year, Hamas militants launched a surprise attack into Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

The United States has issued a series of sanctions since the attack, some in coordination with allies, that target Hamas officials and actors around the world it accuses of facilitating payments to the group, which it considers a terrorist organization.

"Treasury will continue relentlessly degrading the ability of Hamas and other destabilizing Iranian proxies to finance their operations and carry out additional violent acts," said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in announcing the latest US sanctions.

Among the individuals targeted are Yemeni national Hamid Abdullah Hussein al Ahmar, said to be an international supporter of Hamas, and nine entities linked to him.

Several Europe-based fundraisers were also named, including Italy-based Mohammad Hannoun, Majed al-Zeer in Germany and Adel Doughman in Austria.

On Monday, the US Treasury flagged the use of "sham and front charities that falsely claim to help civilians in Gaza," while supporting Hamas.

"As of early 2024, Hamas may have received as much as $10 million a month through such donations," the Treasury said, adding that Europe is considered a key source of fundraising by the group.