US sues SpaceX, alleges hiring discrimination against asylum seekers, refugees

Our collective fibre deficiency is partly because of modern food processing that strips foods of much of their fibre. And as a result, we’re probably missing out on many benefits, says health expert
The US Justice Department on Thursday sued Elon Musk-owned rocket and satellite company SpaceX for allegedly discriminating against asylum seekers and refugees in hiring.
"The lawsuit alleges that, from at least September 2018 to May 2022, SpaceX routinely discouraged asylees and refugees from applying and refused to hire or consider them, because of their citizenship status, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act," the Justice Department said in a statement.
In job postings and public statements over several years, SpaceX wrongly claimed that under federal regulations known as export control laws, SpaceX could hire only US citizens and lawful permanent residents, sometimes referred to as "green card holders," the Justice Department said.
The Justice Department also pointed to online posts from the company's billionaire owner Musk as example of "discriminatory public statements".
ALSO READ:
The lawsuit cited a June 2020 post on X, formerly called Twitter, by CEO Musk to his then 36 million followers that said: "US law requires at least a green card to be hired at SpaceX, as rockets are advanced weapons technology."
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.
Our collective fibre deficiency is partly because of modern food processing that strips foods of much of their fibre. And as a result, we’re probably missing out on many benefits, says health expert
Here are details about Letby, one of the worst serial child killers, who was jailed for life for murdering seven newborns
Authorities are investigating the charge that the former prime minister made public a classified cable sent by Pakistani envoy in Washington
The bus was traveling from Sivas, some 240 kilometers east of Yozgat, to Istanbul
He was rushed to a hospital immediately, but died due to the injuries sustained
During a visit to the Netherlands, Ukraine's president says the exact number of aircraft will be discussed a little later
He is survived by his daughter Jasmine, who also won an Emmy in 2020, making the pair the first father-daughter duo to do so
Pictures and videos of the incident have been going viral on social media