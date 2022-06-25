Enjoy our faster App experience
US still committed to reproductive rights globally: Blinken

He said this hours after the Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion in the country

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 7:27 AM

Last updated: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 7:41 AM

The administration of US President Joe Biden remains committed to reproductive rights globally, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday, hours after the country’s Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion in the United States.

“Under this Administration, the State Department will remain fully committed to helping provide access to reproductive health services and advancing reproductive rights around the world,” Blinken said in a statement, adding that his agency will do everything to ensure that all its employees have access to such services.

