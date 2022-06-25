US still committed to reproductive rights globally: Blinken

UN Human Rights Council expects to hold the debate on July 1
The administration of US President Joe Biden remains committed to reproductive rights globally, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday, hours after the country’s Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion in the United States.
“Under this Administration, the State Department will remain fully committed to helping provide access to reproductive health services and advancing reproductive rights around the world,” Blinken said in a statement, adding that his agency will do everything to ensure that all its employees have access to such services.
