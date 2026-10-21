US spy agency urges worldwide website updates after cybersecurity flaws exposed

The flaws 'often provide a direct path to the server's file system or database,' the agency said in a statement

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 21 Oct 2026, 7:59 PM
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The US National Security Agency on Wednesday urged organisations to take websites offline if they cannot immediately fix two serious security flaws in PHP, a programming language behind a large share of the world's websites.

The flaws "often provide a direct path to the server's file system or database," the agency said in a statement posted on X.

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