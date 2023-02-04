US shuts down three airports amid China balloon controversy: officials

Officials doubt those behind the attack must have had inside help to gain access to the compound
The US Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort."
The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the country in what Washington calls a "clear violation" of US sovereignty, was in the area.
ALSO READ:
Officials doubt those behind the attack must have had inside help to gain access to the compound
Ishaq Dar assures IMF officials that Pakistan would complete the ongoing fiscal and economic reforms
Some people experience pain flares from healed injuries or chronic conditions when it’s cold or raining. Are the two actually connected?
Rather than obsess over labour shortages and pension support, we need to look at the brighter spots for our world
In the world’s testing ground for tech, K-pop singers are being spun up out of pixels and doing battle in a virtual universe
What once seemed like attractive economics have been upended by increasing competition and rising interest rates
While they have taken steps to help prevent mishaps, a new report finds they offer few protections if, for instance, users accidentally send money to the wrong person
In total, the Dutch giant has announced that they will remove around 10,000 positions by 2025