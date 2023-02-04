US shuts down three airports amid China balloon controversy: officials

Departures, arrivals have been paused because of a 'national security effort'

Photo: AP

Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 11:09 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 11:15 PM

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort."

The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the country in what Washington calls a "clear violation" of US sovereignty, was in the area.

