US: Gunman kills 4 in Denver-area shooting spree, says police

There are no reports of deaths or injuries caused by the dam failures, though bridges and roads were damaged
World1 day ago
A shooter killed four people and injured an officer in US' Denver area, police said on Monday.
The suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings, Lakewood police said. Officers had exchanged gunfire with the suspect, KDVR reported.
The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said.
World1 day ago
Officials say no damage was reported in the tremors with magnitude of 5.2 and 5.4
World1 day ago
Two workers for non-profit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was among several that were attacked and burned
World1 day ago
A new order by Afghan rulers asks drivers to stop playing music on vehicles
World1 day ago
Investigators arrested her former spouse last week after four days of interrogation
World1 day ago
His family said Taylor died of a congestive heart failure at his California home
World2 days ago
Crowe won a Grammy award in 1983 for best country instrumental performance for his song 'Fireball'
World2 days ago
Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors says 178 people injured during the protest, with eight caused by live bullets
World2 days ago