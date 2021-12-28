US: Gunman kills 4 in Denver-area shooting spree, says police

The suspect also died after a series of shootings.

By Reuters Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 9:47 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 9:52 AM

A shooter killed four people and injured an officer in US' Denver area, police said on Monday.

The suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings, Lakewood police said. Officers had exchanged gunfire with the suspect, KDVR reported.

The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said.