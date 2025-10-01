  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 01, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1447 | Fajr 04:54 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.3°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes: White House

'It is the policy of the United States to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar against external attack,' said an Executive Order

Published: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 4:54 PM

Updated: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 5:36 PM

Top Stories

Less than 30 minutes to go! Dubai Fountain set to resume after break

Less than 30 minutes to go! Dubai Fountain set to resume after break

Oman: 2 die after poisoning from contaminated bottled water

Oman: 2 die after poisoning from contaminated bottled water

Will US visa services in UAE be affected by government shutdown?

Will US visa services in UAE be affected by government shutdown?

The United States will regard "any armed attack" on Qatari territory as a threat to Washington and will provide the Gulf Arab state with security guarantees, the White House said, after an Israeli strike on the country last month.

"In light of the continuing threats to the State of Qatar posed by foreign aggression, it is the policy of the United States to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar against external attack," said an Executive Order signed by US President Donald Trump on Monday.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

1 tourist visa for 6 GCC countries set for pilot launch this year: UAE minister

thumb-image

Communications in the GCC undergo sea change over time

thumb-image

A stronger start with Star International School, Mirdif

thumb-image

50 Emiratis to train as brokers, launch real estate firms under Dubai incubator

thumb-image

Trump to impose 100% tariff on movies made outside US

 

In the event of an attack on Qatar, the United States will "take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability," the order said.

The agreement comes after an Israeli strike on the key US regional ally on September 9, targeting officials from the Palestinian armed group Hamas who were discussing a US peace proposal for the war in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Qatar's prime minister from the White House on Monday, apologising for strikes and promising not to do so again, the United States said.

Netanyahu was in Washington to meet Trump, and had until then been defiant since ordering the September 9 strikes.

Qatar is a key US ally in the Gulf and hosts the largest US military base in the region at Al Udeid, which also includes a regional headquarters for elements of US Central Command.