US school shooter's parents charged with manslaughter

World3 days ago
The parents of a 15-year-old boy who shot dead four fellow students at his high school in the northern US state of Michigan were charged with involuntary manslaughter on Friday.
James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald announced at a Press conference.
“These charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable and also send the message that gun owners have a responsibility,” McDonald said.
James Crumbley had purchased the semi-automatic pistol used by his son four days earlier.
Four students were killed in the shooting at Oxford High School north of Detroit and six were wounded along with a teacher.
Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with state murder and terror charges.
