US says no indication Iran wants to return to nuclear deal talks
US official says the 'window of opportunity for Iran won't be open forever
The United States said on Thursday that Iran has given no hint that it wants to return to stalled talks over reviving the Iranian nuclear deal.
“For now, certainly there’s no indication, positive indication that Iran is prepared to come back... and to try to close down the remaining issues,” a senior US official said.
Western nations are trying to build momentum at the UN General Assembly in New York this week to kickstart the accord.
Then-president Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Iran that Washington had lifted as part of the agreement.
Since then, Tehran has also retreated from many of its commitments.
Trump’s successor Joe Biden has indicated he wants to return to the deal, but his administration has expressed impatience at the stalled talks.
“We don’t have direct interaction with the Iranians so it’s hard for us to assess levels of optimism and pessimism,” said the official in a briefing to journalists.
He said “nothing has happened” to make the United States optimistic.
“We’ve not heard anything through indirectly about a date, or about Iran’s intentions to continue the work that was begun in Vienna and try to close those gaps.
“The window opportunity is open and won’t be open forever,” he added.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is the agreement the United States, China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain reached with Iran on Tehran’s nuclear programme in 2015.
France Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters earlier this week on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly high-level meeting that a resumption of talks had not occurred because of Iran, which elected a new president in June.
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban to bring back executions, strict...
One of the founders of the group warns the world not to interfere... READ MORE
-
Americas
US calls on UNSC members to hold Taliban...
Five permanent members urged to remain 'united' READ MORE
-
Americas
US special envoy to Haiti resigns to protest...
Daniel Foote denounces large-scale deportations as 'inhumane' READ MORE
-
World
EU demands smartphone makers adopt single charger ...
Proposed legislation would manadate tech companies to use only USB-C... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai becomes UN-designated role model for a...
Sheikh Hamdan congratulates government entities involved in feat READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: AR Rahman calls Dubai a 'Yes place'
The music legend is directing an all-women 50-member Firdaus... READ MORE
-
Spotlight
Dubai Safari Park: What's new, ticket prices,...
The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world READ MORE
-
News
Ice Warrior Challenge set to take place ...
The event is set to take place at Ski Dubai at Mall of ... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
22 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
22 September 2021
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi to pay all your bills with new Dh500k bonanza
22 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian actor Ishwari Deshpande dies in a car accident
22 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian housewife wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle
22 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline