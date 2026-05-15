US says Israel-Lebanon talks were 'positive, productive'; discussions to continue

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The United States cast Israel-Lebanon talks held in Washington on Thursday as "productive and positive" and a State Department official said more discussions aimed at ending their conflict will continue on Friday.

A senior Lebanese official said earlier that Lebanon will demand that US ally Israel cease fire in the face-to-face talks, as Israel and Hezbollah continued to trade blows despite a US-backed truce declared last month. An Israeli government spokesperson said the talks were taking place with the goal of disarming Hezbollah and reaching a peace agreement.

A State Department official said a meeting of Lebanese and Israeli envoys, along with US officials, started at about 9 am EDT (1pm GMT) and ended eight hours later.

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The US official said there was a "full day of productive and positive talks" on Thursday that will continue on Friday. The talks are the sides' third meeting since Israel intensified air attacks on Lebanon after Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on March 2, three days into the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Israel had widened its ground invasion into Lebanon's south last month. Fought in parallel to the US-Iran conflict, Israel's war in Lebanon has rumbled on since US President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire on April 16, though hostilities have largely been contained to southern Lebanon since then.

The fragile ceasefire is due to expire on Sunday.

With Lebanon's health ministry reporting 22 people killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday, including eight children, the senior Lebanese official said the Lebanese delegation would seek "a ceasefire that Israel implements".

The Israeli military said an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah fell within Israeli territory near the border and injured several Israeli civilians. Israel has kept troops in a self-declared security zone in south Lebanon, saying this aims to shield northern Israel from attack by Hezbollah, which fired hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel during the war.

The Israeli military said it carried out a new wave of attacks on Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon on Thursday.

Hezbollah said it carried out 17 attacks on Israeli troops in the south on Wednesday.

Lebanon, Israel broaden delegations

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's decision to pursue the talks reflects deep divisions in Lebanon over Hezbollah. The Beirut government has sought its disarmament since last year.

When the April 16 ceasefire was announced, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah's disarmament would be a fundamental demand in peace ⁠talks with Lebanon.

The Washington meetings mark the highest-level contact between Lebanon and Israel in decades.

Both Lebanon and Israel are broadening their delegations for this round, after the sides were represented by their ambassadors to Washington in the previous two meetings.

Lebanese Presidential Special Envoy Simon Karam and Israel's Deputy National Security Adviser Yossi Draznin were participants in the talks, as well as senior Israeli military representatives, a State Department official said.

The US-led mediation between Lebanon and Israel has emerged in parallel to diplomacy aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict. Iran has said that ending Israel's war in Lebanon is one of its demands for a deal over the wider conflict.

Trump hosted the last meeting between the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to Washington at the Oval Office, saying at the time he looked forward to hosting Netanyahu and Aoun in the near future, and that he saw "a great chance" the countries would reach a peace deal this year.

The Lebanese health ministry says Israeli attacks have killed 2,896 people in Lebanon since March 2, including 589 women, children and medics.

Some 1.2 million people have been driven from their homes in Lebanon, many of them fleeing from the south.

Israel says 17 of its soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon, along with two civilians in northern Israel.