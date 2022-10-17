US says ‘confident’ Pakistan can secure nukes after Biden uproar

In the 2022 report, India ranked 107 out of 121 countries with its child-wasting rate at 19.3 per cent
The United States said on Monday that it had confidence in Pakistan’s ability to control its nuclear arsenal after President Joe Biden expressed alarm, leading Islamabad to summon the US ambassador.
“The United States is confident of Pakistan’s commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday rejected US President Joe Biden remarks on Pakistan’s nuclear weapons as factually incorrect and misleading’.
In a speech he made at a Democratic congressional campaign committee on Thursday, Biden said Pakistan may be "one of the most dangerous nations in the world". "Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," the US president added.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he was "surprised" by the comments, describing it as "a sort of misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement”.
ALSO READ:
"[Pakistan’s nuclear assets] meet each and every international standard in accordance with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) as far as security and safety is concerned," he said in a Press conference in Karachi on Saturday.
In the 2022 report, India ranked 107 out of 121 countries with its child-wasting rate at 19.3 per cent
Jeremy Hunt says PM Truss recognises her mistakes and he is going to put them right
Several crises push number of hungry people around the globe to 345 million
Gallery said the incident had caused minor damage to the frame but the painting was unharmed
G7 nations had earlier warned that the use of nuclear weapons on Ukraine would have 'severe consequences'
Testimony raises the prospect of two of Hollywood's once most powerful men, who have undergone public downfalls, facing each other in court
K-pop heavyweights became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards in 2021
Interior minister says 28 people who either managed to crawl out on their own or were saved by rescuers had suffered various injuries