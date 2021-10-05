US resumes Afghan refugee flights after measles shots
Authorities administered vaccine to about 49,000 people since measles was detected among some of the evacuees
Afghan refugees will soon be arriving again in the US after a massive campaign to vaccinate them against measles following a small outbreak that caused a three-week pause in evacuations, officials said on Monday.
Authorities have administered the vaccine to about 49,000 people since measles was detected among some of the evacuees, according to the Department of Homeland Security. That figure included refugees at staging areas in Europe and the Middle East, as well as those who had already arrived at US military bases before the pause.
The measles outbreak, detected in 24 people, had put on hold one of the largest refugee resettlement efforts in US history, dubbed Operation Allies Welcome, and stranded about 15,000 at overseas transit points.
“The success of this vaccination campaign demonstrates our commitment to the health and well-being of arriving Afghan evacuees, the personnel assisting this mission, and the American people,” Dr Pritesh Gandhi, the DHS chief medical officer, said in announcing the completion of the effort.
Everyone coming from Afghanistan in the evacuation is also tested for Covid-19 and about 84 per cent of the refugees in the US and at overseas transit points have now been vaccinated for the virus, officials said.
The US evacuated about 120,000 people in the chaotic days following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August. They were a mix of US citizens, Afghans with legal permanent residency or who were applying for visas and refugee status along with their families.
There are about 53,000 Afghans currently staying at eight US military bases receiving medical care and other assistance before they settle around the US.
Gen Glen VanHerck, head of US Northern Command, told reporters on Thursday that about 4,000 Afghans at the US bases have completed medical screening and the 21-day quarantine required after receiving the vaccine for measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox that most Americans receive in childhood.
-
World
US resumes Afghan refugee flights after measles...
Authorities administered vaccine to about 49,000 people since measles ... READ MORE
-
World
Spain says 14 rescued at sea, correcting earlier...
Local authorities had earlier reported around 17 bodies discovered by ... READ MORE
-
World
Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in ...
Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders sign joint appeal at... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Daesh claims Kabul mosque attack, as Taliban say...
Taliban fighters carried out operation targeting Daesh cell in the... READ MORE
-
Technology
WhatsApp, Instagram responds to Twitter's troll...
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger go offline across the... READ MORE
-
Technology
Sheikh Mohammed declares Oct 29 as day to honour...
The date marks the launch of the first electronic government in the... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE public school students' assessment policy...
The Emirates Schools Establishment's policy is applied to all cycles, ... READ MORE
-
News
ADNOC chief receives Energy Executive of the Year ...
Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber thanks Sheikh Mohamed for his support. READ MORE
Technology
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users
4 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Weather
Shaheen impact on UAE is over, says NCEMA
4 October 2021
News
UAE passport ranked strongest in the world again