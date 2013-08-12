US reopens 18 missions

The dead comprised 11 miners already confirmed killed, 35 who had been reported missing, and six rescue workers
Obama said at a White House news conference Friday afternoon that Al Qaeda’s core has been decimated by US counterterrorism efforts such as the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden in his compound in Pakistan. But the terrorist network’s affiliates continue to threaten the US.
“Although they are less likely to be able to carry out spectacular homeland attacks like 9/11, they have the capacity to go after our embassies,” Obama said. “They have the capacity to go after our businesses. They have the capacity to be destabilising and disruptive in countries where the security apparatus is weak. And that’s what we are seeing now.”
“We are not going to completely eliminate terrorism,” he said. “What we can do is to weaken it and to strengthen our partners so that it does not pose the kind of horrible threat that it posed on 9/11.”
Obama didn’t talk specifically about the threat or the embassy closings.
But US officials familiar with internal discussions acknowledged that last year’s deadly attack on a US facility in Benghazi was playing a role in the decision-making. They said the White House, in particular, was insisting on handling the situation with extra caution, and only reopening embassies and consulates to the public when no meaningful threat persisted.
Extended closures have consequences for US diplomacy. It means would-be tourists and those traveling on business have to wait for visas, pickpocketed Americans can’t get new passports and fewer personnel are at work promoting human rights, facilitating trade deals or coordinating with foreign governments on issues vital to US security and economic growth. It also takes a toll on the US image in countries with anti-American sentiment already.
The shutdown order for diplomatic facilities from northwest Africa to Bangladesh stands in sharp contrast to the approach the administration favored last September under different circumstances.
The current danger across much of North Africa and the Middle East concerns a potential Al Qaeda attack stemming from lawless Yemen, while the Pakistan closures relate to a flurry of deadly militant attacks there. The threat a year ago was more amorphous and even less predictable, focusing primarily on a flood of protests from West Africa to the Philippines over an amateur, anti-Islam film made by an Egyptian living in the United States.
The US shut its embassy in Sudan after the government refused to authorise extra Marines as part of a protection force.
