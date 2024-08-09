US rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight

US rap artist Travis Scott. Photo: AFP file

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 5:47 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 5:50 PM

Grammy-nominated hip hop star Travis Scott was arrested on Friday at Paris' luxury Georges V hotel for unspecified violence against a security guard, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Police arrested Scott, 33, after the security guard had tried to break up a fight between the rapper and his bodyguard, prosecutors said, adding a criminal investigation had been opened.

Several French media had reported that Scott was drunk.

Reuters could not immediately reach Scott's representatives for comment.