US plans evacuation flight for Americans on hantavirus ship

The State Department said it was coordinating with the Spanish government as well as other US federal agencies

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 8 May 2026, 7:48 PM
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The United States said Friday it was organising an evacuation flight for Americans on a hantavirus-struck cruise ship that has sailed to the Canary Islands.

"The Department of State is arranging a repatriation flight to support the safe return of American passengers on this ship," a State Department spokesperson said.

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The State Department said it was coordinating with the Spanish government as well as other US federal agencies.

"We are in direct communication with Americans on board and are prepared to provide consular assistance as soon as the ship arrives in Tenerife, Spain," the spokesperson said on customary condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear how many Americans were on the ship.

The World Health Organisation said earlier that the United States was among 12 countries which had nationals who disembarked the ship at Saint Helena.

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