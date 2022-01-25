US plane brings Javelin missiles and launchers to Ukraine

Monday's fatalities brought the death toll among protesters to at least 76 since the military takeover on October 25
A US plane carrying Javelin anti-tank missiles, launchers and other military hardware landed in Kyiv on Tuesday, the third shipment of a $200-million security package to shore up Ukraine as it braces for a possible Russian military offensive.
“Javelins in Kyiv! A new cargo of security aid — launchers & missiles — with a total weight of about 80 tons. We expect the arrival of the 4th from the big flock of birds soon,” Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted.
“Thanks to our strategic partner.”
The United States has been Ukraine’s most powerful backer in trying to avert a new attack by Russia, which has massed troops near Ukraine’s border. Moscow denies planning an offensive.
The United States has committed more than $650 million of security assistance to Ukraine in the past year and more than $2.7 billion in total since 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula.
Ukraine has been a grateful recipient of the aid though it has criticised as “premature” a partial pullout of US and other embassy staff.
Monday's fatalities brought the death toll among protesters to at least 76 since the military takeover on October 25
A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament
Antonio Guterres urges army leaders to ensure the protection of president Roch Marc Christian Kabore
The world's biggest and most powerful space telescope is on a high-stakes quest to scour the universe for hints of life
Roch Marc Kabore was the victim of an “aborted assassination attempt”
President Kabore urges military to lay down arms even as soldiers say they had detained him in a mutiny
Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union, as well as Norway, joined the meetings
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine will not succumb to provocations and will remain calm and restrained
