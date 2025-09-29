US peace plan for Gaza proposes immediate end to war, return of hostages

President Donald Trump unveiled a wide-ranging Gaza peace plan Monday and won cautious backing from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who warned he was still ready to "finish the job" against Hamas.

However, Hamas had yet to comment and Netanyahu's warning reflected the complexities lying ahead.

"If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr President, or if they supposedly accept it and then then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself," Netanyahu said at a joint press conference in the White House.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The 20-point plan, which Trump has also circulated to Arab leaders, calls for a ceasefire, release of hostages by Hamas, disarmament of Hamas and gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Other key points include deployment of a "temporary international stabilisation force" and creation of a transitional authority headed by Trump himself and featuring other foreign leaders.

The deal would demand Hamas militants fully disarm and be excluded from future roles in the government. However, those who agreed to "peaceful co-existence" would be given amnesty.

Following Israeli withdrawal, the borders would be opened to aid and investment.

In a crucial change from Trump's earlier apparent goals, Palestinians will not be forced to leave Gaza and instead, the document said, "we will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza".

Netanyahu made clear he was in favour, saying it "achieves our war aims", while Trump said he was hopeful that Hamas would also give its backing.

Approval from all sides was "beyond very close," Trump said. However, many important details remained to be clarified.

Netanyahu stressed to reporters that Israeli forces would retain responsibility for Gaza security "for the foreseeable future".

He also cast doubt on whether the Palestinian Authority, which runs the West Bank territory, would be allowed a role in Gaza's governance.

"Gaza will have a peaceful, civilian administration that is run neither by Hamas nor by the Palestinian Authority," said Netanyahu.

Trump frustration with Netanyahu

The US president had met key Arab leaders at the United Nations last week and said Sunday on social media that "ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER".

Netanyahu had recently given little reason for optimism, vowing in a defiant UN speech Friday to "finish the job" against Hamas and rejecting Palestinian statehood — recently recognised by several Western nations.

But normally a staunch ally of Netanyahu, the US president has shown increasing signs of frustration ahead of the Israeli premier's fourth White House visit since Trump's return to power.

Trump was infuriated by Israel's recent strike on Hamas members in key US ally Qatar. And he warned Netanyahu last week against annexing the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as some of Netanyahu's cabinet members have urged, a move that would seriously complicate the route to Palestinian statehood.

Netanyahu's coalition government is propped up by the far-right ministers who oppose a peace deal.

Voices from Gaza

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continued across the Gaza Strip, killing at least four people in Khan Yunis.

Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza urged Trump to uphold his Gaza proposal. And in Gaza, people expressed a mix of hope, exhaustion and distrust ahead of the White House meeting.

"I don't expect anything from Trump, because Trump supports Netanyahu in destroying the Gaza Strip," said Mohammed Abu Rabee, 34.

The Gaza war was triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack that killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally from Israeli official figures.

Israel's brutal bomardment has killed 66,055 Palestinians, also mostly civilians.