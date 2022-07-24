US: Pakistani-origin woman killed by husband over talking about divorce on social media

Raheel Ahmed, 36, shot Sania Khan, 29, who filed for a legal separation a year into their marriage

By ANI Published: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 2:22 PM

Sania Khan, a 29-year-old Pakistani-origin woman was killed by her husband in Chicago after she opened up about her divorce and healing journey on social media, according to media reports.

According to the police report, the Pakistani American Sania Khan was recently moved to Chicago and was allegedly shot by her ex-husband, 36-year-old Raheel Ahmed, who travelled from his home in Alpharetta.

Pakistan newspaper Dawn reported that Sania's father Haider Farooq Khan on Thursday posted a brief announcement on her daughter's Facebook page.

"My oldest daughter Sania Khan passed away. Her funeral will be on Thursday after Asr prayer, at Chattanooga Islamic center. Please keep us in your duaa," the post read.

Chicago police, according to ABC News, said that officers arrived last Monday afternoon at the 200 block of E. Ohio street, where they found a woman and a man with gunshot injuries to their heads inside a residence.

The woman was declared dead on the spot, while the man was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. A weapon was recovered from the scene, as per the police statement.

Khan's marriage lasted less than a year before she filed for divorce, according to her own posts on TikTok, as cited by ABC News.

"Going through a divorce as a South Asian Woman feels like you failed at life sometimes," she wrote in a video posted on social media.

"The way the community labels you, the lack of emotional support you receive, and the pressure to stay with someone because 'what will people say' is isolating. It makes it harder for women to leave marriages that they shouldn't have been in to begin with."

